13-member National Economic Council formed

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi constituted a 13-member National Economic Council on Friday which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported while citing a notification.

The chief ministers of all the four provinces will be members of the NEC, which will also include Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, and PM’s adviser on commerce, textiles, industries and investment Abdul Razak Dawood. Further, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will represent his province in the Council while from Sindh, Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro will be a member of the NEC.

According to the notification, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Balochistan MPA Jan Jamali, and PM’s adviser on institutional reforms and austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain will be its members.