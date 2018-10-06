President administers oath to six new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to six new cabinet members, including five Federal Ministers and a Minister of State here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Muhammadmian Soomro and Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan took oath of their office as Federal Ministers. Zartaj Gul took oath as the Minister of State. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians and senior officials.