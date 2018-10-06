Sat October 06, 2018
Agencies
October 6, 2018

Banigala encroachment case: Imran built house sans formal approval, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) observed on Friday that Imran Khan Imran constructed house without seeking proper approval from the relevant authorities as it asked CDA to take first action against prime minister.

The apex court resumed hearing into a suo motu case related to encroachments and environmental degradation in Banigala. As the hearing went under way on Friday, the apex court ordered authorities to submit a report on the contamination of Rawal Dam through the regular dumping of solid waste in the reservoir. It gave a week's time to the authorities to submit the report.

"Dangerous diseases are spreading due to this contamination," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked. "What happened to the former government's plan to set up four treatment plants?" the top judge asked. "If the project is yet to be set up, then the present government should do so."

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan apprised the court that his client had received a legal notice from the Capital Development Authority (CDA). "My client's response will be submitted within 15 days," Awan said.

The chief justice then expressed his discontentment at Awan's reply. "I know what your client's response will be...the same old dubious map but the problem is that while your client is the lawful owner of the land, the map has not been approved by any authority."

Further, Chief Justice Nisar said that Imran had constructed structures in Banigala without obtaining approval from relevant authorities. The top judge further suggested that the CDA should set up a department to approve maps like the one Imran had earlier presented in the court.

"We have said this in the past as well, you need to take responsibility since you are in power," the chief justice said, adding that Imran should be the first to submit the regularisation fee to CDA. The hearing was then adjourned till further notice.

