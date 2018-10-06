Govt steps to boost economy not sufficient: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the steps taken by the government to revamp economy are not sufficient and urged the government to opt for seeking loan facility.

It said that the economic situation is not satisfactory as Pakistan will have to take stringent measures to boost its economy as power and gas tariffs should be increased further and rupee should be devalued. In the wake of rapidly depleting foreign currency reserves which nosedived by $627 million just in one week, the PTI-led government will have to take final decision about approaching the IMF for another Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $6 to $8 billion three-year programme with the request of front loading of $2 billion by end of the ongoing month after getting formal response from friendly countries.

The economic team has also briefed PM Imran Khan and now the government devised strategy to take decision on approaching the IMF till the deadline of October 30, 2018 as the PTI-led government is still expecting positive response from friendly countries in the next couple of weeks. However, it seems that there is no option left but to knock at the door of the IMF. The IMF in its assessment has lowered the real GDP growth projection, revised upward inflationary pressure and continuous pressures on increasing current account deficit. The GDP growth might fall below 5 percent and inflation might touch 7 percent on average for the current fiscal year. The budget deficit is projected to exceed 6 percent of GDP as the IMF assessed FBR’s collection fell short of Rs150 billion than the desired target of Rs4398 billion set for the ongoing fiscal year.

The IMF also recommended further tightening of monetary policy to about 300 basis points, depreciation of rupee against dollar and rationalisation of expenditure to cut down the development budget and consequently slashing the fiscal deficit. The financing gap of $10 to $12 billon can be managed by approaching the IMF as the Fund would be requested to provide $2 billion instantly soon after approval of programme in case Islamabad opts to go for the IMF programme. Then the World Bank and ADB would restore budgetary support and Pakistan will also be able to launch Sukuk and Eurobond in the current fiscal year.

At the end of eight-day talks here in Islamabad, the IMF stated that decisive policy action and significant external financing would be needed to stabilise the economy. The IMF’s mission Chief Herald Finger stated Pakistan is facing an increasingly difficult economic situation, with high fiscal and current account deficits, and low international reserves. This mostly reflects the legacy of an overvalued exchange rate, loose fiscal policy and accommodative monetary policy. The fast rise in international oil prices, normalisation of US monetary policy, and tightening of financial conditions for emerging markets are adding to this difficult picture. In this environment, economic growth will likely slow significantly, and inflation will rise. “The IMF team welcomes the policy measures implemented since last December. These include 18 percent cumulative depreciation of the rupee, interest rate increases of cumulatively 275 bps, fiscal consolidation through the budget supplement proposed by the minister of finance, a large increase in gas tariffs closer to cost recovery levels, and the proposed increase in electricity tariffs. These measures are necessary steps that go in the right direction.

“Additional decisive policy action, anchored in a comprehensive strategy, and significant external financing will be needed in the near term. Policies should include more exchange rate flexibility and monetary policy tightening, further fiscal adjustment anchored in a medium-term consolidation strategy, and strengthening the performance of key public enterprises together with further increases in gas and power tariffs. Together, these steps would help reduce current account pressures and improve debt sustainability. Importantly, to protect the more vulnerable segments of society, there is a need to further strengthen social protection through the Benazir Income Support Programme. These policies will help stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth. The priority areas include modernising the tax system and public financial management, strengthening fiscal federalism arrangements, improving governance and eliminating losses of public enterprises, enhancing the SBP’s autonomy, intensifying AML/CFT efforts, improving the business climate and anti-corruption efforts, and fostering the economic inclusion of the poor, youth, and women.

As also acknowledged by the mission, the government has inherited a fragile economy since critical economic decisions were delayed by the previous government in an election year. Prompt decisions on monetary, exchange rate and fiscal policies could have averted the economic downturn that Pakistan is facing today.

Going forward the government of Pakistan is committed to take decisive corrective adjustments to restore the economy on a path of stability and growth. The government is of the view that fiscal and price adjustments alone are not sufficient, and that unless the much delayed deep structural and institutional reforms are implemented with firm and unflinching resolve, the entrenched imbalances plaguing the economy will keep resurfacing.

Pakistan is committed to protecting the poor and vulnerable segments of the society and will invest more in social protection, human development and job creation to ensure that the burden of adjustment is not unjustly imposed on the weaker segments of society. Along with structural and governance reforms, revival of domestic industry and export sector are high priorities of the government.