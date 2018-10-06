Sat October 06, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 6, 2018

More big arrests on the cards: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said on Friday that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest is the first, and there would be more major arrests, as the process of accountability would move forward.

Talking to the media after the arrest of the opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab, he termed the arrest a welcome development, and insisted this would have been done long ago. He emphasised the government has zero tolerance for corruption.

Referring to the Ashiana housing scheme, clean drinking water project and other cases, he pointed out these are the cases were filed during the previous government’s tenure by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the interim government, the process also continued, the minister said, adding NAB is an independent body and the government has no control over it.

The NAB has its own process of holding inquiries and investigations under the law and then filing references. He said NAB might have seen potential in these cases, as massive corruption was committed and there are allegations of Rs56 billion worth of corruption in these cases.

Fawad contended that the government is absolutely impartial, but representing the people of Pakistan, it wanted accountability of all those who looted the national wealth. The minister said the government is prepared to extend help and cooperation to NAB, whether it needed the assistance of FIA or issuance of red-warrants to bring back people from abroad or the anti-graft body seeking help in prosecution. He maintained that the government could only help NAB in administrative matters.

