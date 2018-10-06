A boyhood dream to play Test cricket: Head

DUBAI: Donning the Baggy Green has always been Travis Head’s dream, and he is keeping his fingers crossed for a debut when Australia take on Pakistan in their first Test on Sunday (tomorrow).

“It’s a boyhood dream to play (Test cricket) for Australia,” Head said on Friday.“We’ve had a couple of guys do it in the last couple of years. They’ve only had limited opportunities but it’s still (an achievement).

“It’s an amazing time to be around and an amazing experience. To join that group is nice. Fingers crossed it happens.”Head scored an unbeaten 90 in Australia’s tour game against Pakistan A. He impressed the selectors and Justin Langer, Australia’s head coach, said after the game that Head “deserves to have a Baggy Green cap”, all but confirming that the batsman would be making his first Test appearance.