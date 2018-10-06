Fit-again du Plessis aiming for ‘big runs’ in final ODI

PAARL, South Africa: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis had been ruled out of the entirety of his side’s One-day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe with a right shoulder injury, but a faster recovery than expected means he will return in the final ODI on Saturday (today).

South Africa have already sealed the series, leading 2-0 with a game to play, but du Plessis said that there is still plenty to play for.“The guys have been training hard,” Du Plessis said.“I have also been training hard with the guys and I’m feeling excited to be back on the field again,”

“At no stage will we be taking it easy. The guys are still trying to impress and are trying to get into that World Cup side,” he said.Though they’ve won both ODIs comprehensively so far, South Africa haven’t had things entirely their own way, slipping to 58-4 in the first game and 101-7 in the second.

Du Plessis said that tricky batting conditions have been partly to blame for the lack of success, and is hoping for an improved showing in the final ODI.“I am hoping Saturday (today) will be a lot different, it looks like a good wicket. That is what you want to see, you want big runs on the board and games going on a bit longer.”