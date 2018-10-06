Ali, Robin win doubles title in SSB series

KARACHI: M Ali and Robin Das won men’s doubles title in the 54th Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Development Series Championship at Union Club on Thursday.

They defeated Noor-e-Mustafa and Sufiyan 9-2 in the final.

Sameer Zanam beat Farjan Khan 8-0 in the final of under-9 singles.

Farhan Altaf won against Noor-e-Mustafa 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-final of men’s singles.

In the under-15 singles semi-final, Taha Aman overpowered Ghufran Faiz 7-5, 5-7, 10-3.

In the under-13 singles semi-final, Taha Aman smashed Kashan 6-0, 6-1.

In the under-11 singles semi-finals, Zain Ehtasham thrashed Mir Saqib 8-1 and Ibrahim Qureshi beat Ahsan 8-6.

In soft tennis men’s singles final, Noor-e-Mustafa beat Eibad Sarwar 5-2.

In the doubles final of soft tennis, Eibad Sarwar and Usama Saeed beat M Ali and Saad Ahmed 5-2.