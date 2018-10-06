Pak Women thrash BD to seal series

LAHORE: Pakistan Women sealed the four-match Twenty20 series against hosts Bangladesh when they won their third match by seven wickets in Cox’s Bazaar on Friday.

According to reports made available here, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat. However, Pakistan bowlers were once again on top of their game as they did not allow any opposition’s batswoman to settle at the crease.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket, Ayesha Rahman, in the sixth over at 20. The collapse then started for Bangladesh as they plummeted from 20-1 to 74-8.They were restricted to 81-8 in their 20 overs with Nigar Sultana scoring 19 runs. Rumana Ahmed made 12, while Shamima Sultana contributed 10 runs. These were the only batswomen who reached double figures.

Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets each for Pakistan, while Aiman Anwar and Anam Amin struck once.Pakistan chased down the target in 18.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.Nahida Khan and skipper Javeria Khan scored 33 and 31 runs, respectively. Ayesha Zafar chipped in with 13 runs.

Pakistan also suffered a few hiccups early on. Ayesha Zafar was the first batter to fall, followed by Nahida Khan, whereas, the third wicket to fall was of Muneeba Ali (5).Javeria played a sensible knock to take her team over the line. Rumana Ahmed and Fahima Khatoon took one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.

The first match of the series got abandoned, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 55 runs in the second game. The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Saturday (today).

Bangladesh Women won toss

Bangladesh Women

†Shamima Sultana c Javeria b Anam 10

Ayasha Rahman run out 8

Fargana Hoque c Ayesha b Nashra 5

Nigar Sultana c Nahida b Nashra 19

Sanjida Islam c Aliya b Nida 7

Rumana Ahmed b Aiman 12

Fahima Khatun b Nida 3

Jahanara Alam run out 4

*Salma Khatun not out 6

Panna Ghosh not out 2

Extras (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 81

Did not bat: Nahida Akter

Fall: 1-20, 2-24, 3-37, 4-50, 5-55, 6-60, 7-71, 8-74

Bowling: Aiman 4-0-20-1; Anam 4-1-10-1; Sana 4-0-17-0; Nashra 4-0-16-2; Nida 4-0-16-2

Pakistan Women

Ayesha Zafar c Sanjida b Rumana 13

Nahida Khan c Nahida b Fahima 33

*Javeria Khan not out 31

Muneeba Ali run out 5

Nida Dar not out 2

Extras (lb 1) 1

Total (3 wickets, 18.1 overs) 85

Yet to bat: Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, †Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer

Fall: 1-32, 2-54, 3-72

Bowling: Jahanara 3-0-19-0; Salma 4-0-14-0; Nahida 3-0-18-0; Panna 1-0-8-0; Rumana 4-0-10-1; Fahima 3.1-1-15-1

Result: Pakistan Women won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Nahida Khan (Pakistan Women)

Series: Pakistan Women lead the 4-match series 2-0

Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh)