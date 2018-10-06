Chinese Interpol chief reported missing

on home visit

PARIS: Interpol’s president Meng Hongwei has been reported missing after travelling to his native China last week, French police said on Friday. Meng’s wife contacted police in Lyon, the French city where the international police cooperation agency has its headquarters, after not hearing from him since his departure on September 29, police sources said. Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post quoted an unnamed source as saying Meng, 64, was under investigation in China and had been taken away for questioning as soon as he landed there.

Interpol said it was aware of reports in connection with Meng’s "alleged disappearance". "This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," the agency said in a statement. French police sources told Reuters their investigation was into what is termed in France a "worrying disappearance". Interpol’s main function is to provide a mechanism for police forces in different countries to notify each other of wanted suspects.