Police and protests

The violent action by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police – touted as a model force by the PTI government – against students protesting fee hikes at the University of Peshawar reflects what is wrong with our system of administrating universities, as well as our police force. The students, representing all hues of political and regional groups, had gathered under the banner of the Muttahida Tuleba Mahaz to stage a protest in the administration building of the university against what they say is a 400 percent increase in admission, examination and hostel fees over the past decade. On Thursday, the administration of the university, which insists there was nothing unfounded about its actions, with the assistance of the provincial administration declared Section 144 at the university, followed by the entry of police armed with batons. At least seven students and two policemen were injured in the clashes which ensued, while 30 students were arrested.

What is shocking is the manner in which the police handled the unarmed students. We have already seen at campuses around our country the attempt to portray students as criminals, while student unions through which students could peacefully raise their voice and perhaps negotiate with authorities remain banned. What happened in Peshawar sets a terrible example. The PTI government has repeatedly emphasised that education and police reforms are its priorities. There was no evidence of this on Thursday. Politicians from across the opposition have condemned the violence inflicted on students. There are far better ways of handling protests. Police forces around the world are trained to use these measures and peacefully disperse protesters. Our police force, despite all the modern methods it claims to have adopted in KP, seems to be completely oblivious to them. It also seems to be oblivious to the rights of students; and no one appears to have paid much attention to the fact that protests over fee charges were staged last year as well. Clearly, the students feel strongly about the matter. The PTI makes claims about being the party of the youth. The crackdown against Peshawar University students is proof of the farcical nature of these claims. Organised students are considered the biggest threat to an exploitative political system designed to keep the public subjugated – and the PTI is no different to other parties in this respect. The demand to restore student unions has been raised over and over again. It is time to give students formal representation on the country’s campuses, instead of beating them black and blue when they protest.