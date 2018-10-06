A foreign language

This refers to the letter ‘Learning English’ (Oct 4) by Syed Ali Naqvi. I agree with the opinions shared by the writer. I think that we have to identify whether English is taught as a language or a subject. As far as teaching English is concerned, it just should not be depended on one English teacher; we need to create an environment in our education institutions where students are encouraged to speak in English.

Our neighbouring countries have been successful in teaching the language to the people. It is pitiful that in our country students who study in English medium schools are unable to speak in English. We need to change our old curriculum and introduce new teaching methods so that students can learn the language with ease.

Abdul Hafeez Korai

Larkana