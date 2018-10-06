The longest war

The US waged the war in Afghanistan seventeen years ago. The so-called war on terror started after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The attacks gave the US the perfect excuse to invade Afghanistan and later Iraq in 2003 – that too after falsely blaming the Iraqis for having weapons of mass destruction which were never found.

This war against the Taliban is still going on with major world forces at play in Afghanistan, allowing insurgency and militancy to flourish in the region. Pakistan has also suffered a great deal due to the ongoing war on terror. People have suffered on both sides of the border due to this decade-long civil war. This war has given nothing to either parties except loss, grief and frustration. There is nothing to gain from this battlefield which is a graveyard of empires. The US needs to understand this and withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan