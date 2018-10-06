Sat October 06, 2018
October 6, 2018

Problems in Naya Pakistan

The revelations made by PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur about the London Plan are no surprise. It is, however, unfortunate that we haven’t learnt anything from history. Our enemies are challenging us on every front; the world media is criticising us on the highest forums; and the economy is in shatters with inflation at its peak. People’s miseries are multiplying at an unprecedented rate. This 100-day plan is a gimmick to make people forget about the Election Day and get more people nabbed so that the real issue is suppressed and the opposition is under constant pressure in one way or the other.

The MNAs and MPAs of the PTI are before the CJP these days and the nation is hearing the remarks on the media. Surprisingly, the First Lady is also giving interviews, implying that an angel has arrived from the skies for the first time to pull Pakistan out of all crises. The auction of buffaloes and the conversion of Governor Houses into museums are mere propaganda to show that the present government is creating the promised Naya Pakistan. We must open our eyes and adopt a positive approach to address all contentious issues that are confronting this nation.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

