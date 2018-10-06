KCCI urges gas price hike withdrawal

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), rejecting the government’s decision to raise gas prices has asked to immediately withdraw the decision, as it would raise the cost of doing business substantially, proving detrimental for industries, particularly the CNG industry.

KCCI President Junaid Makda criticised the government for not taking relevant stakeholders and KCCI on board prior to increasing gas tariffs, which was a question mark on the government’s claims about ‘change’.

“We don’t see any change, as the previous governments also used to impose such decisions without any consultation. The increase in gas tariffs would ultimately result in fostering inflation, which will terribly affect lives of the poor masses,” he added. While referring to a recent meeting of KCCI’s delegation with Finance Minister Asad Umer in Islamabad, KCCI president said the minister was thoroughly briefed and cautioned about the repercussions of any increase in gas tariff.

CNG Stations in Sindh already faced three days weekly closure. The tariff hike to Rs980/mmbtu from Rs700/mmbtu would raise the sale price of CNG to Rs102/kg from Rs82/kg, he said, adding that CNG sector already was paying the highest tariff compared to other sectors.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has rejected the notified 40 percent increase in the price of gas for CNG industry. “The decision to increase tariff will take the toll on the masses and destroy the already troubled CNG industry. The closure of CNG industry will lay waste to the Rs450 billion investment and leave many people jobless,” APCNGA central leader Ghiyas Paracha said. The government has turned down the proposal to increase the price of petrol to provide relief to the masses; therefore, it should reverse the decision to increase gas tariff for CNG industry to shield poor, he said.

The closure of the CNG industry will increase the oil import bill, adding to the uncontrollable deficit, Paracha said. The government claimed that the poor were insulated from the gas price hike, which proved otherwise, as CNG was consumed by the poor, he added.