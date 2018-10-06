Sat October 06, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Share

SECP holds workshop on insurance

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with the International Institute of Economics (IIIE), International Islamic University (IIUI) Islamabad has conducted a workshop on insurance and takaful, a statement said on Friday.

The purpose of the workshop was to enhance financial literary, awareness and bridging the gap between academia and industry, it added. The workshop included Shariah status and criticism of insurance and takaful, distinct models of takaful practiced around the globe, legal and regulatory framework of takaful, potential of takaful industry and way forward challenges faced by the takaful industry.

Syed Nayyar Hussain, director of Insurance at SECP, Ali Qureshi, head of Actuarial Services Department, EFU Life Assurance, Tariq Saeed Chaudhry, area sales director, Pak Qatar Family Takaful Limited, Mufti Basheer Ahmed and senior faculty members of the university, addressed the workshop.

As per the spirit of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the SECP and IIUI, the event is in continuation of a series of programs that are being organised recurrently to disseminate financial knowledge among students and teachers, the statement said. The participants appreciated the efforts of the commission and IIUI for bringing the academia and the insurance industry together.

