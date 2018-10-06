Council of Business Leaders draws fire for lack of representation

KARACHI: Business community on Friday gave thumbs down to the recently formed ‘Council of Business Leaders’ (CBL) for its sheer lack of true representation from the industry, especially the leading trade bodies, whose suggestions were allegedly brushed off while constituting the committee.

Expressing its reservations on the formation of the CBL, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said none of their recommendations regarding selection of members received any consideration for that matter.

According to a statement, Mazhar Ali Tanveer, senior vice president FPCCI, in a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has given the federation’s reservations a full vent.

“… We appreciate your efforts to put the economy … on the right track and also understand the challenges faced by your government in this regard,” Tanveer wrote in the letter to the premier.

Terming the formation of the council leaders a positive step, he said the federation supported the idea of involvement of entrepreneurs from all sectors in evolving the government's economic policies.

“However, we have some concerns in this regard as the council lacks support of elected and genuine representatives of the business community," Tanveer noted in the letter. The FPCCI official, in the letter, highlighted that trade and industry in the country had its established system of elected forums where, through a democratic process, genuine representatives of a particular sector and industry are chosen annually. Then each of these trade bodies through their elected representatives form a unified forum at the FPCCI, which was the only apex elected forum of the trade and industry in the country, the FPCCI said in the letter to PM.

"The FPCCI has not been given any representation in the council of business leaders and this will leave a large vacuum between the government and genuine stakeholders to understand the true dynamics of economic conditions in Pakistan and their viable and sustainable solutions," Tanveer said.

He further pointed out that ground realities would never reach the government quarters through a selected class of elite businessmen. “They can only reach there through the real stakeholders of each trade and industry as they are facing them at operational level each day,” Tanveer said in the letter.

He pleaded with the Prime Minister that the composition of the council be revised, while one-third of the members be included in the CBL on the recommendation of the FPCCI.

Junaid Makda, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), in a statement, said all the members of this council were known faces. “They have been on various similar bodies constituted in the past during different governments.” Makda said now they had once again been given the opportunity to play their same old role in the recently formed council.

“Although the PTI government talks aloud about change but surprisingly, no new faces have been introduced at the council that remains the same as it had been since last almost two decades during which the economy, instead of recovering, continued to plunge into further crisis,” Makda said.

The KCCI chief emphasised that the need of the hour was to induct the actual stakeholders from the business and industrial community in the council as they were well aware of ground realities. “They are in a much better position to give suggestions and highlight repercussions of numerous policies directly or indirectly affecting trade and industry,” Makda said. He requested the finance minister to withdraw Oil Gas Regulatory Authority’s gas tariff hike notification and shelve it till all the stakeholders were taken on board. “We are ready to support the government as and whenever needed,” the KCCI president assured.

Meanwhile, the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the non-inclusion of a business leader from the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Council of Business Leaders (CoBL).

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that the SME sector comprises manufacturers, traders, service providers, farmers and 96 percent of all business entities are SMEs.