Where there’s greed, there’s graft

LAHORE: Actions to establish the writ of state and ensure better life for the citizens run counter to the interests of entrenched businesses, which is why any measure that is equitable as well transparent in essence draws their fire.

All trade associations say the tax net should be expanded claiming all their members are compliant. They think that merely filing tax returns is enough to prove their compliance. This is against the global tax collection code of conduct.

The tax collector has the right to audit tax returns and even raid the premises of filers suspected of under-reporting their income. Raids by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in factories and markets are strongly resisted by the businessmen.

Big businesses, or those that have nothing to hide, do not mind the FBR auditors peeking into their accounts and furnish all documents voluntarily including computer data to the tax officials.

In almost all the audits, conducted by the FBR, directly or through third party, the income shown in the tax return filed is always only a fraction of what the auditors’ find out after poring over their under-cooked books. They then have to pay the actual tax.

The trade associations should support audit and raids to ensure full tax compliance by the existing payers. They should also assist the state in nabbing evaders. Accountability should be for all.

Another burning issue that has remained pending for years is that of pollution caused by the industry in Pakistan. We have one of the best environmental laws but its implementation also remains one of the worst. Industries throw their waste in water channels of normal sewerage pipes with the connivance of officials.

Some in Lahore are disposing their toxic chemical wastes in the Lahore canal for years. It is inconceivable that they are unaware of the havoc they are creating for the health of common man. The violation of law is visible to all. The environment officials are also aware of the menace the industries are creating.

They do not take action for obvious reasons. When someone at the top decides to close polluting industries, the entire business community puts it weight behind the violators to buy them some time, which the usually get. And then the matter is swept under the carpet until their malpractices draw someone else’s notice.

There has been no improvement on the industrial pollution for over a decade. Those that are required to dispose their waste after treatment have not installed waste treatment plants. The provincial governments should settle the problem of pollution in one go like the anti-encroachment drive being carried out in Punjab. All industries causing pollution should be asked to stop operations till they are environment compliant.

They have been asking for time for the last one decade and none has made any improvement. Mills emitting smoke and vehicles spreading pollution in the atmosphere should also be closed down, but it will only kick up widespread protests by trade associations.

The bureaucracy would advise leniency for the defaulters as it has been for years. It has a vested interest as polluters’ shining bribes blind them to the horrendous ecological crimes they are committing on daily basis. If they went green, the bureaucracy would see red. It is because it would lose a big source of bribe.

Anti-encroachment drive in Punjab was started on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This has effectively stopped the stay orders that are frequently issued by the lower courts in such cases. Illegally occupied land is being vacated through ruthless operation. Many buildings built on encroached lands have been demolished.

Encroachments impact the mobility of traffic as well as pedestrians. The government servants are fully aware of the benefits of encroachment-less road, but free movement of traffic or unhindered flow of pedestrians benefits the public only.

The bureaucrats benefit when they allow illegal encroachments. They take rent from vendors to let them operate on the roads. They are paid by the shopkeepers for allowing them to operate partially on the government land.

The trade associations have raised voice against ruthless anti-encroachment drive, which they do not call illegal but an act of harassment against the traders.

For the time being the government is not listening but it is feared that encroachments would reappear after sometime. This has happened in the past when encroachments of all types were reestablished after relentless operations.

The government should assign responsibility to any institution like police or anti-encroachment department to ensure that it does not reappear and if it does, then both the concerned officials as well the enforcers should be held responsible.