Rupee remains flat

KARACHI: The rupee maintained its firmness against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, amid dull activity, currency dealers said.

The rupee closed at 124.25 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Dealers said the investors were concerned about the fast depletion in the foreign exchange reserves. The reserves held by the central bank fell to five-year low of 8.408 billion as of September 28. In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 127.30 against the dollar.