ADB to boost ties with Pakistan

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to expanding partnership with Pakistan.

Finance Minister Asad Umar received the visiting Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Vice President, Wencai Zhang, for a meeting here Thursday. They had a brief review of the ongoing and prospective ADB assisted projects in Pakistan.

The finance minister, on the occasion, said that the present Government has embarked upon a journey of structural reforms with particular emphasis on the energy structure. He spelled out the priority areas of the PTI government which include job creation, competitiveness of the export sector through industrial development, skill development and promotion of the SME and IT sectors. He also emphasised development of the tourism and hospitality sectors in Pakistan. He welcomed offer made by the ADB to support capacity development in various govt. institutions, including the Ministry of Finance through technical assistance.

Mr Wencai Chang said that ADB and Pakistan have together successfully met many development challenges. The ADB, he said, is committed to expanding this partnership to increase prosperity of the people of Pakistan. He assured the Minister of the support from the Bank in the priority sectors as identified by the present government.

Economic Affairs Division Secretary and members of the visiting ADB delegation attended the meeting.