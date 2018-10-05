Fri October 05, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 5, 2018

IHC verdict on Siddiqui’s appointment as US envoy next week

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday said the court will give its verdict over the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as US envoy next week.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Shahzad Siddiqui Alvi through counsel Advocate Chaudhry Hasan Murtaza Mann requesting the court to declare the appointment a “violation of law, equity, justice, fairness and public policy”, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the appointment is on contract, and the new government should decide the matter.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s counsel Waseem Sajjad didn’t appear before the court and on inquiry it was told that he was busy in Sindh High Court.

Hasan Murtaza Mann while arguing before the court said that the nomination of Siddiqui was “ultra vires of the law, Constitution and policies”, therefore, the government should be directed to withdraw the “impugned order”.

