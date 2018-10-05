Punjab minister’s son booked for abducting cops

LAHORE: Ghalib Market police have registered a case against son of Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and his friends on charges of kidnapping and manhandling cops and snatching their weapons, mobile phone and wireless set.

According to an FIR, the minister’s son, Hassan, was caught with a girl in objectionable condition in a car registered in his father’s name. When the cops asked them to go to police station, they offered resistance and called friends who attacked policemen Nadeem Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq and Usman Saeed, and snatched their weapons and mobile phone and abducted them.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that his son was not involved in any unlawful activity. Commenting on the reported incident, Mian Mehmood said his son had no connection with it, and he was ready to face any investigation.