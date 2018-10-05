PM directs finance ministry to facilitate IT skilled experts in payments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Finance Ministry for devising a mechanism to streamline and facilitate Information Technology (IT) experts in payments for their expertise.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The briefing was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for IT & Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider, Adviser to PM Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary IT Maroof Afzal, and Secretary Privatisation Rizwan Malik and senior officers.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the mandate of the Ministry, role of various attached departments and organisations, the existing outlook of IT & telecom sector in the country and its contribution along with ways and means to capitalize the huge potential existing in the IT sector. Secretary IT also highlighted various milestones achieved by the Ministry since its inception.

Discussing the issues faced by young entrepreneurs in the IT sector, the Prime Minister directed the Finance Minister for devising a mechanism to streamline and facilitate IT experts in payments for their expertise. On e-governance and introducing paper-less culture in offices, the Prime Minister expressed serious concern over negligible progress in some important ministries towards employing e-solutions for conducting official business.

In this context the Prime Minister said that he will soon chair meeting of Digitization Transformation Committee which could never take place since formation of the Committee. Taking ownership of the e-office initiative, he said that the Prime Minister’s Office would take the lead towards e-office to be followed by all the ministries.