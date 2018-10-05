US consul general calls on CM

PESHAWAR: American Consul General, Jonathan Shrier, called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday.

According to an official handout, the chief minister highlighted the reforms agenda of his government. It included good governance, special economic zones, agriculture sector development, Gomal Zam Dam and Afghan refugees in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that better law and order situation and secure environment along with people welfare-oriented projects are of some of the priority areas of the KP government.

The chief minister said the government wanted to expand the revenue base of the province through multiple strategies.

He said that Afghanistan is our neighbour and we want to have mutually good cordial ties with it.

“Security and peace would never be compromised as our armed forces and people sacrificed everything for bringing peace and normalcy in the province,” he added.

The US consul general appreciated the reforms agenda of the PTI government and assured all-out US support to the government’s pro-people initiatives.