Two tested positive for dengue virus

HANGU: Two persons were tested positive for dengue virus in the District Headquarters Hospital at Hangu on Thursday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Medical Superintendent Dr Sher Khan Afridi said that Qudratullah and Luqman were taken to the DHQ Hospital where they were tested positive for the dengue virus.

He said the patients had been provided medical treatment and they were discharged from the hospital as their condition was out of danger. The victims had been living in Rawalpindi since long, said the doctor.