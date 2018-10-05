Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

National

BR
Bureau report
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP pavilion attracts visitors as Pakistan Travel Mart ends

PEHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion attracted a large number of tourists and visitors including foreigners during the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2018.

The Tourism Department showcased cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots were put on display at the KP Pavilion set up by the Tourism Department.

Speaking at a conference at the Pakistan Travel Mart 2018 in Karachi, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had taken various steps to make tourism sector a driving force in the growth of economy and building soft image of Pakistan.

The conference titled “Travel bloggers & Impact of social Media” was addressed by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Punjab Minister for Education and Tourism Raja Yasir H. Sarfaraz, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Tourism Fida Khan and others.

“Keeping in view the strength of KP province having four seasons and terrain from mountains to deserts, snow-bound peaks to mighty rivers and forests, we are focused on developing infrastructure and building capacities of

human resources to fully exploit this lucrative and huge revenue-generating sector,” Atif Khan said.

He said that they were striving hard to put the tourism sector on the right track for which many projects had been planned to boost it further.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists,” he added.

The senior minister also briefed the participants about the initiatives to be taken by the provincial government and the department for the promotion of tourism.

The visitors and tourists including foreigners enjoyed traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more at the KP Pavilion.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the event as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now