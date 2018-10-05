Police to launch search operations in Mullazai

TANK: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif Khan said on Thursday that search and strike operations would be launched soon against criminals in Mullazai area of the district.

Addressing a press conference, the DPO said that some outlaws present in the Bhittani and Marwat clans were involved in spoiling the peaceful environment of Mullazai area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-Rural Adnan Shahid and DSP Headquarters Umar Daraz were also present.

DPO Muhammad Arif said the police along with army and other law-enforcement agencies would launch search and strike operations to purge area of the criminals and anti-social elements.

Referring to the police performance, the DPO said the police had solved a blind murder case recently and arrested the mastermind within 24 hours. He said a Marwat clansman identified as Abdullah was killed over some reason a few days ago and the killers had fled away with the deceased’s cellphone.

The official added that the police started the investigation and arrested the killer, adding raids were being conducted to arrest the other three culprits too.