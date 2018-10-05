Woman shot dead

CHARSADDA: A woman was killed and her alleged paramour was left critically injured in an honour related shooting here on Thursday.

Sahir Gul of Hangu allegedly opened fire on his wife who had eloped with one Wajid Gul two years ago in Saeed Abad locality of the Tangi Police Station.

Police launched the investigation and was searching for the assailant after filing a first information report in the light of the statement of the injured.