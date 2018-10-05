ANP condemns use of force against students

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leaders have expressed concern over the use of force against students at the University of Peshawar.

A press statement issued here on Thursday said that the party leadership asked the government to accept the demands of students.

It added that the government was making claims of improving the education standards but used force against the students, which it said were innocent.

Through the statement, the ANP leaders asked the government to release the arrested students forthwith and provide proper treatment to those who were injured in the baton charge.

It asked the government to refrain from using force against students and instead hold talks with them to resolve the thorny issues.

The statement said that political parties would join the students protest if the government failed to address their reservations.