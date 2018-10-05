Blood donation camp held in Bannu jail

LAKKI MARWAT: Khoon-e-Jigar Foundation, a humanitarian organisation with its branch in Lakki Marwat, set up a blood donation camp in Bannu Central Prison.

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Shahidullah Khan, Jail Superintendent Ghulam Rabbani facilitated the volunteers of the organisation to hold the camp.

The foundation’s chairman Aslam Marwat told this correspondent that the camp was set up as part of the organisation’s blood donation drive to convince citizens to donate blood and save the lives of others.

“The jail inmates took part in the activity and donated blood,” he said, adding that the volunteers also conducted hepatitis B and C and HIV tests of prisoners before they donated blood.

He praised the jail administration for keeping the environment and hygienic condition clean and neat and providing facilities to the inmates.