Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM forms committee to address tribespeople concerns

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee headed by Governor Shah Farman to address tribepeople concerns in the wake of the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sourced said.

According to the sources, a delegation comprising Members National Assembly from erstwhile Fata region and led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri met Imran Khan Wednesday in Islamabad.

The members raised concerns and demanded to include their views about leasing out the mineral resources, the inclusion of tribal traditions in the new legislation, employment and other issues.

They apprised the prime minister of the changing situation and the alleged foreign interference in the region.

The delegation told Premier Imran Khan that the tribal districts have suffered immensely in the war against terrorism.

The members of the delegation demanded reconstruction of homes, markets, hospitals educational institutes and other infrastructure on war footings.

The sources said the prime minister assured the delegation that the government would fulfil the promises made in the past.

He assured the delegation that their quotas in various medical and engineering colleges and other privileges would remain intact.

The prime minister tasked Governor Shah Farman with elders, youth and parliamentarians in the committee to ensure inclusion of tribepeople say in the decision making.

The governor said the tribal districts were now part of KP and would be brought on a par with other districts of the province. He said that all the decisions by the committee would be made unanimously after consulting the members.

Shah Farman said the local government system would be extended to tribal districts, saying the officials would be directed to work vigorously for the improvement and development of the tribal districts and its inhabitants.

When contacted Noorul Haq Qadri confirmed the development and said that the prime minister agreed to the suggestions of the delegation and assured them of proper participation in the decision making process about the tribal districts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now