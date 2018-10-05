Major power outage hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A major power breakdown in Karachi left many parts of the city affected on Thursday.

According to reports, power supply was suspended to several areas between 5:00am and 6:00am. The affected areas included Defence View, Teachers Society, Defense Housing Authority, Model Colony, and Malir.

Further, reports of suspended power supply were also received from Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Gulberg, parts of Clifton, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Mehmoodabad.

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), in a statement, said Karachi is being provided 665MW electricity from the national grid as per the agreed contract.

A spokesperson for the NTDC said there is 'no delay or deficit in supply to Karachi’ from its end.