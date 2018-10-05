23 non-customs paid vehicles: Ex-NAB chief Saifur Rehman nominated main accused

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) has registered a case regarding recovery of 23 luxury illegal and non-Customs duty paid vehicles worth millions of rupees and arrested Redco Textile Mills Islamabad senior manager Irfan Siddiqui. The Customs Intelligence has nominated Redco Textile Mills owner and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saifur Rehman as the main accused and Customs officials as his accomplices.

Customs Intelligence sources told The News that a total of 280 illegal vehicles had been identified, which were brought to Pakistan. The total estimated price of these vehicles stands at Rs7 billion. So far, 23 of those vehicles had been recovered, added the sources.

Sources said Qatari embassy was not involved in this scam, and Customs clearance of these vehicles was acquired through fake letters. Other employees of the company have also been nominated in the FIR.

Customs Intelligence sources confessed during initial investigation that these vehicles had been in the use of Saifur Rehman and Qatari embassy was not involved in this matter. Siddiqui would be produced in the court today (Friday) to seek his physical remand. Investigation was also under way against the officials of Customs department, who were found guilty of criminal dereliction of duty.

The Customs has also written to all four provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and requested them to extend full support for probe into the matter.

The officials have also launched departmental action against the Customs employees who cleared these vehicles in 2012.