First 50 days of PTI a tale of U-turns: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has termed the first 50-day performance of PTI government as a ‘tale of U-turns’ and said the cabinet has become a 'comedy of errors’.

“The PTI government is completing its 50 days on Friday and people have seen a drama of U-turns, while the cabinet has come up only as a ‘comedy of errors’ as one minister makes a statement on one issue, while the other gives clarification on his cabinet colleague’s statement,” said the PPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with the PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Thursday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the PTI has lived up to its reputation of making U-turns at every step, and reneged on its promises, whether it is economic pledges, political positions, governance reforms, or foreign policy commitments. “We feel the country is being run by a trainee pilot who is making the poor people of this country go through political summersaults,” she said.

Nafisa Shah said trial and error method of the governance must stop.

“One minister gives one statement, while another makes a U-turn on that statement. Minister for information, who has virtually become minister for abuses and apologies, says one thing, one day, only to be contradicted by his own cabinet colleague the next day,” she said.

The PPP information secretary said the minister for planning says one thing, minister for parliamentary affairs says yet another. She said same is the case with the minister for petroleum who says one thing on one day and another on the next. “This government is truly a comedy of errors. In the first 50 days of the government, the only direction we see is the ubiquitous U-turn,” she said.

In fact, she said, the PTI government should set up a ministry of U-turns as there are so many that it needs a full block in the Cabinet Division -- U-block, to handle their U-turns.

On the mini-budget, Nafisa Shah said despite the fuss three months back, save a little tinkering in the Finance Bill, Minister Asad Umar passed the PML-N’s budget and the taxation structure of PML-N of indirect taxes in the form of withholding taxes remains.

“We still do not have a detailed briefing on the prime minister’s maiden visit to Saudi Arabia,” she said.