Opposition not to let Fawad sit in House till his apology

ISLAMABAD: The Senate will meet again today (Friday) after witnessing noisy scenes, which are rooted in a statement made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in the National Assembly recently, accusing PML-N senior leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan getting inducted and promoted his brothers in PIA.

It will be interesting to see, how or whether or not the opposition, primarily PML-N and Mushahid Ullah react to the minister’s barrage of allegations, he unleashed on him outside the Parliament House after the sitting was adjourned abruptly on Wednesday.

“Chairman Senate had said that the minister would not be allowed to speak until he tenders an apology in the House over his remarks. Let us see, how things evolve when the House resumes on Friday,” said Leader of Opposition PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, when The News approached him on telephone.

He maintained that the government was supposed to show restraint and ensure things move forward smoothly. But this had not been the case on certain occasions.

“We shall not let him sit in the House, until he would apologise. The government is supposed to take steps for congenial atmosphere in the legislature. On our part, the opposition has been cooperating to the treasury,” maintained Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan while talking to The News on telephone.

He made it clear that the minister would have to review his behaviour, otherwise, he cautioned, “we shall protest and stage walk-out from the House”.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told this correspondent that they could expect a sharp reaction from Senator Mushahid Ullah and his party senators. However, he pointed out that as per the understanding, the minister had apologised in the House and what he said afterwards in a media talk was an explanation about what he had said in the National Assembly, which he was not allowed on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Shibli emphasised that he would try to make sure that the House exhausted the agenda items without any trouble. But he said that he was not sure about the conduct of opposition, particularly PML-N in the Senate.

Meanwhile, talking to a television channel, Mushahid Ullah urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of what the Information Minister had said in the National Assembly and, whosoever, turned out to be a liar might be disqualified.

Mushahid Ullah had moved a privilege motion in the House against the minister while Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had announced to determine the motion in his chamber. It was learnt that he had linked the motion to an apology by Fawad. “It is to be seen on Friday that was the apology sufficient, as the minister spoke again on the issue,” a PML-N senator said.

The PML-N senator had said in the Senate earlier this week that he was inducted in PIA as a Traffic Assistant and got promotion after three years. He said to have done BA LLB. Contrary to this, Fawad said in the National Assembly and then in the Senate on Wednesday that Mushahid Ullah was loader in PIA.