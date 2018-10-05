Increase in gas prices notified

ISLAMABAD: The government notified increase in gas prices for seven different gas consumption slabs, with 10 percent hike for lowest slab and 143 percent raise for the highest gas consuming slab.

These new prices would be effective from September 27, 2018.

It is worth mentioning that the government has increased the slabs from earlier three to now seven brackets.

Following the ECC decision of September 17, 2018, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the gas prices for domestic, commercial, industrial, power, fertilizer, cement and CNG sector consumers of both the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

According the notification, the domestic sector, which includes standalone meters, mosques, churches, temples, madrassas, other places of religion and hostels, has been divided into seven slabs starting from the consumers using up to 50 cubic meter and going beyond 500 cubic meters. The minimum charge for the domestic sector is Rs163.35 per month.

The first slab of domestic consumers is the one up to 50 cubic meters consumption. The monthly tariff for this slab has been increased by 10 percent from Rs110 per mmbtu to Rs121. The monthly bill, excluding taxes, will increase from Rs252 to Rs275.

The second slab is of 100 cubic meters and about 2.638 million or 28 percent consumers fall in this slab. The price for the slab has been increased by 15 percent from Rs110 per mmbtu to Rs127 and its monthly bill will increase from Rs480 to Rs551.

The third slab of up to 200 cubic meters involving 1.74 million or 19 percent domestic consumers. The tariff for the slab has been increased by 20 percent from Rs220 per mmbtu to Rs264. The monthly bill without GST will increase Rs1,850 to Rs2,216.