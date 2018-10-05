PM approves induction of six new ministers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved another extension in the federal cabinet by inducting six more ministers, taking the tally to 34.

Under this fourth extension in the last two months, the government has decided to induct five federal ministers and one minister for state.

The newly-inducted cabinet members will take oath today (Friday).

Mohammad Mian Soomro, Azam Swati, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda and Zartaj Gul Wazir are likely to be inducted in the cabinet. Soomro is likely to be given the portfolio of privatization commission, Gandapur to take over the Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Swati to become Minister for Science and Technology and Zartaj Gul to be state minister for climate change.