Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

AFP
October 5, 2018

Osaka marches on in China Open

BEIJING: Her chopstick skills might not be the best but Naomi Osaka says an improvement in her focus is behind a run of success that culminated in winning the US Open tennis tournament.

The 20-year-old, who stunned Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam last month, was devastating against 10th seed Julia Goerges of Germany on Thursday, winning 6-1, 6-2 in 65 minutes to speed into the China Open quarter-finals.

Osaka, the eighth seed in Beijing, similarly thrashed unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 in the previous round and is showcasing the ruthlessness that saw her beat Williams in a controversial New York final.

The Japanese will face home hope Zhang Shuai in the last eight in the Chinese capital on Friday after Zhang pulled off a shock in defeating three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

China Open organisers have had the players competing in a “chopstick challenge” and Zhang and the German Kerber are currently winning.

Turning more serious, the world number six, said: “On the court I have to think ‘focus’ because it’s not something that’s natural to me.

Osaka, who appears increasingly at ease with the media, joking and chatting freely, said that she had also brought more consistency to her game.

Osaka, who has won 24 of her last 28 games, meets unseeded Zhang next after the Chinese world number 45 emerged from a see-saw battle with third seed Kerber.

Zhang, 29, grabbed the first set 6-1, before reigning Wimbledon champion Kerber fought back to win the second 6-2.

Zhang stepped up a gear in the decider, taking the set with a comprehensive 6-0 to thrill the home crowd.

Also into the last eight are second seed Caroline Wozniacki and China’s fast-emerging Wang Qiang, who continued her fine recent form by defeating seventh seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

In the men’s draw, Italy’s fourth seed Fabio Fognini remains on course for a fourth title this season as he swatted away Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro plays unseeded Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Happy birthday PM Imran!

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

