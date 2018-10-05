Ex-DG PSB Ganjera arrested

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) former Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was arrested in the wee hours on Thursday by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Wing for allegedly misusing his authority in the construction of Mega Sports Complex in Narowal.

The complex that is a brainchild of former interior minister Ehsan Iqbal saw diversion of almost Rs2,000 million fund from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) towards the construction of complex.

The former DG being the Project Director of the mega venture is alleged to have released payments without having technical knowhow of the construction work and other formalities related to the construction of such project.

Sarfraz Rasool (Engineering Department) was also arrested along with Ganjera while XEN Ijur Rehman was still at large.

It was learnt that FIA has obtained five-day remand of the two officials for further investigation.