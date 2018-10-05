Lilly’s diabetes drug shines in study

LONDON: Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday data from a mid-stage trial of a new two-in-one diabetes drug lowered blood sugar and reduced weight in type 2 diabetes patients, hurting shares of arch-rival Novo Nordisk.

The novel drug targets two key gut hormones - GLP-1 and GIP - at the same time, and could pose a threat to currently available single-hormone drugs, focused on GLP-1, which form a large and growing part of Novo´s business.

The data showed Lilly´s treatment reduced blood sugar levels by up to 2.4 percent and produced an average weight reduction of up to 12.7 percent in the six-month study. Lilly´s shares were up 3 percent at $112.01 before the opening bell on Thursday, while those of Novo fell nearly 6 percent, wiping more than $5 billion off the company´s market value.