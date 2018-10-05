11-year-old maid tortured to death

GUJRANWALA: An 11-year-old maid was allegedly tortured to death in Cantonment area on Thursday. Reportedly, Zarina worked in a house. According to the house owner, her body was found hanging with a fan in her room. Police said that there were many torture marks on the body and it seemed that someone brutally tortured her and then hanged her. Police have started the investigation.

RALLY: A protest rally, led by municipal corporation and district council, has left for Lahore to record their protest against the government for expected abolishing of present local bodies (LB) system. Hundreds of union council chairmen participated in the rally. It was told that this rally will reach outside the Punjab Assembly and record their protest.