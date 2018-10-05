Over 27.5 kanal land reclaimed from ex-MNA Afzal Khokhar

LAHORE: Sadr Division police, continuing action against land mafias on the orders of Supreme Court, took action against the illegal possession of state land by former MNA Afzal Khokhar and demolished the structures over 27.5 kanals. Heavy contingents of police reached the scene along with the machinery and administration of the city government and launched the operation. A number of families living in Katchi Abadis tried to halt the operation but SP Operations Maaz held a dialogue with them, assuring them that action would not be taken against them. The Sp said the property had been sealed and further action would continue against the land grabbers.