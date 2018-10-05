Mansha Bomb released after arrest?

LAHORE: Alleged notorious land grabber Mansha Bomb, involved in over 80 cases of land grabbing, and his son Faisal Mansha were reportedly released by police after taking them into custody on Thursday midnight.

However, the Sadr SP claimed the accused persons' vehicle was stopped at a picket on suspicion in the area of Raiwind. The accused offered resistance and fled by leaving their vehicle behind. Police have impounded the car and are conducting raids to arrest them. On the other hand, sources claimed that he had come to his outhouse and was taken into custody. He brokered some deal with the cops on spot and fled. The Sadr SP denied the allegations, saying Mansha Bomb and his son had actually fled from the picket by leaving their vehicle in the Raiwind police limits. Supreme Court had ordered Lahore police to arrest Mansha Bomb and his sons one week back. Police have so far failed to nab them.

240,845 children found malnourished:The data collected during the first three days of the Punjab-wide Nutrition and Breastfeeding Week has been released by agency concerned, IRMNCH&NP.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, IRMNCH&NP Project Director Dr Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah informed that during a survey, 5,386,037 children were screened and 240,845 of them were identified as malnourished. Similarly, 1,597,855 pregnant and lactating women were examined, and 104,288 of them were found malnourished. Dr Mukhtar Shah said that 2,309,045 children were provided with doses of MMS, ORS and zinc supplement. A comprehensive nutrition strategy would be adopted after collecting the conclusive results” he said. The Nutrition and Breastfeeding Week would continue till October 6.

strategic plan: An interactive session between Pakistan Railways and Asian Development Bank (ADB) kicked off here at Railways Headquarters Lahore to discuss implementation of Pakistan Railways strategic plan and other avenues for future development of rail network in Pakistan. Pakistan Railways would focus on track access policy, public private partnership avenues and integration of different units’ like freight transport company and other mechanical, passenger and freight companies during the session. Additional General Manager Traffic Abul Hameed Razi briefed that in coming days Pakistan Railways is determined to fetch revenue through freight, thus focus on freight is priority.