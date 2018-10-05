Won’t bow down to pressure: Fazl

LAHORE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday said institutions had no constitutional role in politics, adding that the Constitution had clearly defined the functions and limits of every institution which must be adhered to in letter and spirit.

Addressing his party’s Lahore district and tehsil bodies office bearers at Jamia Madania, he said the JUI-F had always believed in peaceful parliamentary struggle and struggling for bringing political change through peaceful means. “The JUI-F and other religious parties are engaged in a greater peaceful struggle for liberating the country from the economic and political occupation of global colonist forces.” Fazl said his party was not satisfied with the role of state institutions which, he alleged, were working as agents of global colonists instead of serving the interests of the nation. “We have always been on the right path, but the state institutions should correct themselves,” he added.

Terming the PTI government a product of election manoeuvring, Fazl said the government was devoid of public recognition and alleged that an organised attempt was made to enslave the nation through manipulated elections.

He said the JUI-F along with other opposition parties had been trying to counter the conspiracy to save the public from slavery. “We will continue our struggle and never bow down before opponents’ pressure. The contest will be fair only if the coward elements leave our path to create a level-playing field,” he remarked.

Fazl said the government had badly disappointed the poor masses by providing no practical relief despite making tall claims of eliminating poverty in 100 days.

He said taking U-turns on policies under public reaction had been the hallmark of the PTI government so far. He alleged that the government was trying to hand over country’s economy to Jews and Qadiyanis to please its masters.

He warned that Qadiyanis had been allowed to openly carry out their conspiracies and the Qadiyanis network had come out in the open for the first time under the present government after remaining under cover since 1974. He said a known Qadiyani official was appointed to the Economic Advisory Council but had to be removed after public pressure.

Fazl said the US and Western powers had been maligning Islamist groups in the country as terrorists and extremists with the help of media. He said seminaries’ students and teachers, besides the Islamic identities like beard, turban and attire was being portrayed as symbol of terror. He said the enemies of Islam had been conspiring to push Muslims into a new economic slavery besides denuding them of their faith, modesty and culture by promoting nudity and vulgarity. He stressed that the JUI-F was not against the inter-faith dialogue but warned that no dialogue could be held at gunpoint and through bombing.

He recalled that despite invading Muslim countries and annihilating millions of innocent men, women and children, leaders like Saddam Hussain, Qaddafi and Morsi were maligned as terrorists.

He said the JUI-F and other religious parties have been trying to counter the negative propaganda and to portray Islam in its true spirit, but they were being dubbed as extremists with an argument that the maulvis (clerics) had no role in politics.

Fazl said the JUI-F had been trying to organise all opposition parties on a single platform for a meaningful struggle and was in contact with the PML-N leadership.

He defended the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying when Kulsoom Nawaz was ill, Nawaz had been accused of trying to find excuses to flee the country. “Now when she is dead and Nawaz is in mourning, he is being accused of getting out after making a deal,” he added.