PTI activists’ aerial firing near Saad’s rally

LAHORE: Aerial firing took place near Saad Rafique’s rally staged near Qainchi Amarsadhu Factory Area Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, some PTI activists resorted to firing in the air after a brief exchange of hot words with their opponents. Police said action would be taken against the culprits involved in aerial firing after collecting evidence from the spot. Two persons were reportedly injured in the fight between the two groups. Meanwhile, fire broke out in an electronic shop near Qartaba Chowk. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and were extinguishing the fire till the filing of this report.