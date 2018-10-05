Kashmir slipping out of India’s hands: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Kashmir is slipping out of the hands of India, therefore, it is hurling threats in panic. India is against Pakistan right from the first day, but with the blessings of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is making headway, said Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the media after inauguration of paintings and handicrafts exhibition of the students of University of Gujrat at Alhamra Arts Council here on Thursday evening. He said Sardar Usman Buzdar would prove to a successful chief minister. He said the protest against the new local government system prior to its enforcement was not comprehensible. Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood were also present.