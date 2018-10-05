‘By-polls candidates must follow ECP code of conduct’

LALAMUSA: Candidates contesting the by-elections should ensure implementing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct. Addressing candidates and their representatives, Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana and DPO Dr Moin Masood said action would be taken against the violators and reference of disqualification would be filed against them. The DC said that no candidate would be allowed to fix panaflex and hoarding board. A team has been constituted for monitoring of ECP code of conduct. He categorically stated that no candidate would be allowed to display weapons, however, they can keep two government-approved guards for security. DPO Gujrat Dr Moin Masood said a case will be registered against the violators. No candidate will be allowed to take out a rally.