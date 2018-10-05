Fri October 05, 2018
KB
Kiran Butt
October 5, 2018

205 schools in Lahore without adequate security

LAHORE: The Home Department has identified 205 schools in Lahore, having inadequate security measures in the face of any probable terrorist activity.

In connection with the latest security audit of the educational institution, the activity was carried out in the month of August 2018, and a total of 1,047 educational institutions were inspected.

According to the report, Rawalpindi has 269, Gujranwala 156, Faisalabad 60, Sheikhupura 62, Sargodha 63, Sahiwal 43, Multan 97, DG Khan 45 and Bahawalpur has 47 schools which have insufficient security.

Threat alerts relating to educational institutions, issued by the authorities from time-to-time, also call for paying immediate attention to the issue and making utmost efforts for ensuring foolproof security at the educational institutions in the province. The report said there was no boundary wall around most of the schools and there were no CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s Monitoring Force, School Education Department, has issued a notice to all chief executive officers of the District Education Authority Punjab. It urged them to ensure vigilance and heightened security measures at all levels, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Home Department from time-to-time.

Talking to The News, Minister of Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said, “The priority of previous government was only steel, cement and metal. They didn’t plan the security of people and children. “We had done the surveys about the security and not a single school is properly secured. “We are rapidly implementing all the security SOPs. People will see the change coming in the next month. “For the last 10 years, Shahbaz Sharif only focused on roads and buildings, but he didn’t invest in betterment of people. We will work for people and they will feel the change,” he added.

