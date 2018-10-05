Hanif Abbasi shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: The PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi Thursday was shifted from Attock Jail to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore, Geo News reported. “Abbasi has been shifted due to his worsening health condition and a lack of an adequate hospital facility in Attock for his treatment,” IG Prisons Shahid Baig said. Baig further said, “Abbasi suffered from a heart ailment during his time in Adiala Jail and a stent was inserted in his artery at the time”. Last month, the incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock Jail on the directives of DIG Rawalpindi after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala Jail before the former premier’s release.