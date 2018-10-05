Major power outage hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A major power breakdown in Karachi left many parts of the city affected on Thursday. According to reports, power supply was suspended to several areas between 5:00am and 6:00am. The affected areas included Defence View, Teachers Society, Defense Housing Authority, Model Colony, and Malir. Further, reports of suspended power supply were also received from Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Gulberg, parts of Clifton, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Mehmoodabad. The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), in a statement, said Karachi is being provided 665MW electricity from the national grid as per the agreed contract. A spokesperson for the NTDC said there is 'no delay or deficit in supply to Karachi' from its end. This is the third outage in Karachi in the past three days. Citizens took to social media to express their resentment at frequent breakdowns in

the city. Karachi is experiencing disruption in power supply due to a tripping in the Extra High Tension (EHT) Network. Supply from the National Grid to the city is off. Restoration work is under way, said

K-Electric. According to the power supplier, increased humidity resulted in the tripping of the EHT Network.